Sushant Singh Rajput’s INSANE abs are a major distraction in Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend

Yet another song from Raabta is out and you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off Sushant Singh Rajput in this one! Now we all know that he is one of the hottest actors in B-town but he has showcased his sexy abs in a song for the first time and we are FLOORED! He’s always been a fitness freak and we often keep coming across his workout videos on social media but this is the first time that Sushant is showing off his abs all through a song. And well, it is a MAJOR distraction! After seeing him in the song, all you are going to wonder is, “Is it legal to look so hot?” Check out these stills from the newly released song and you will know what I am talking about. (ALSO READ: Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend: Sushant Singh Rajput professes his love for Kriti Sanon if only in the film – Watch video)

Previously, the actor has showed off his butt and that’s something that we still cannot get enough of! He’s one good-looking chap and with that hot bod, he is irresistible for all the women out there!

Talking about Main Tera Boyfriend from Raabta, the song is a foot-tapping number, which also stars Kriti Sanon. She looks sexy, flaunting some kickass dance moves, but sorry Kriti, it’s Sushant who takes away all the attention! Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar have lent their voice for this party track from Raabta.



The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and also stars Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao in key roles. Rajkummar plays a 324-year old in the film and when his look from the film was out a couple of weeks ago, it garnered a lot of attention. He looks unrecognisable in the film! In case you don’t know, the storyline of Raabta revolves around the concept of reincarnation. Raabta is slated to release on June 9, 2017.