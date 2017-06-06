Sushant Singh Rajput’s message for Kriti Sanon will restore your faith in love

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon may have never really admitted about their relationship in public but c’mon isn’t it quite obvious that they share a terrific chemistry? In Raabta too, even though they have teamed up on screen for the first time, it doesn’t really look like they’re working together for the first time.. I mean the chemistry looks so real and raw! And now, as a part of their film promotions, Sushant has openly confessed his love for Kriti. On Twitter, the actor has shared a pic with Kriti in which they’re wrapped in each other’s arms underwater and captioned it as, “Give me your hand, I promise we gonna make it. Their story unfolds this Friday. #Raabta 9th June.” Now tell me honestly, don’t they look like they’re a typical made – for – each – other couple? No, seriously! And just look at the cation! It’s a little cheesy maybe but it’s romantic! Who wouldn’t want a partner like that? (ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s INSANE abs are a major distraction in Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend)

Give me your hand, I promise we gonna make it. Their story unfolds this Friday .#Raabta 9th June@kritisanon @RaabtaOfficial pic.twitter.com/G1zdcoHih0 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) June 6, 2017



Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have been promoting Raabta extensively on all platforms. They’ve been going to various cities, doing interviews for their forthcoming movie which is slated to release on June 9. The trailer and songs have left quite a mark on viewers and everyone is looking forward to watching the film now.

In case if you don’t know, the storyline of Raabta revolves around the concept of reincarnation. The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and also stars Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao in key roles. Interestingly, Rajkummar plays a 324-year old in the film and he looks unrecognisable in his avatar in the movie. Let’s see what fate has in store for Raabta at the box office.