Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta and SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera’s legal tussle doesn’t make any sense right from the start – here’s why

If you have been following our website for some time, you know what the whole Raabta and Magadheera tussle is all about. If not, let me give you a brief insight – Raabta found itself in a soup when the makers of Magadheera filed a lawsuit accusing the makers of Raabta of plagiarism. The producer of the Telugu movie, Allu Arvind, is insisting that Raabta has stolen the same premise as the SS Rajamouli movie. But in an interesting twist, both the parties resolved the case amicably a day before the release of Raabta. An anonymous source close to the development revealed “The Raabta makers received a legal notice from the producer (Allu Arvind) of Magadheera citing plagiarism. They requested him to watch their rough-cut, but he didn’t want that… Obviously a bigger game, which unravelled later, was being played.”

Now before we get ahead as to why the whole lawsuit was stupid in the first place itself, let’s talk about the two movies and what created the idea of having the lawsuit in the first place. Let’s talk about Magadheera first….

Romantic reincarnation thriller Magadheera, directed by Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, showed his knack for creating visual spectacles. Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal played the main leads in the movie, which has two timelines. The ancient one has Ram Charan playing a fearless warrior, and Kajal plays the princess of the kingdom he is sworn to protect. The modern timeline has both of them playing urban characters, who are hounded by visions of the past, as well as a sworn enemy in the form of Dev Gill, who was a villain to their love story in both the timelines. The movie was a huge hit at the Telugu box office with talks of a remake in Bollywood being planned for long.

Now let’s discuss Raabta. The directorial debut of Saif Ali Khan’s former business associate, Dinesh Vijan, Raabta stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead, and also deals with reincarnation and incomplete love. Interestingly, both Sushant and Kriti play members of some tribal clans in the past timeline. There is also the fact that Jim Sarbh is an enemy to their romance in both the timelines. So are the makers right in thinking that Raabta has drawn plotlines from Magadheera?

Reincarnation romantic dramas are not a new genre in Indian cinema. We have some very popular films in the same genre like Madhumati, Sooravanshi, Karz, Hameshaa, Prem, Om Shanti Om, that came much before both Magadheera and Raabta. Some of them have worked, and some haven’t.

But what can be argued in the favour of the makers of Magadheera is that in both Raabta and Magadheera, the leads play warriors in the past timeline and that even the villain is reincarnated in both the timelines, unlike say Om Shanti Om (where Arjun Rampal continues playing the same character). But that’s the only few similarities that the makers of Magadheera have deduced based on the trailers of Raabta, which isn’t enough to accuse them of plagiarism. If that was the case, why not even sue the makers of Sunny Leone’s Ek Paheli…Leela, which had a twisted take on the whole reincarnation idea?

Having seen Magadheera umpteen times thanks to the umpteen times the movie has been shown on Malayalam channels, I can honestly say that it was never the first movie that came to my mind when I saw the trailer for Raabta. In fact, it was Mirzya that Raabta reminded me of, though the former just showed two parallel timelines, instead of discussing reincarnation. Yes, I do agree that there are some similar concepts between Magadheera and Raabta, but the first trailer really painted a different picture. Sushant and Kriti are shown as lovers in the modern timeline, while in Magadheera, Kajal takes her time to warm upto Ram Charan. Also, in Magadheera, their love story is triggered by the flashes of the past, which the trailer of Raabta has clearly avoided instead sticking to a boy-meets-girl tale that is complicated by an enemy from their past lives. Even if the producer of Magadheera had his doubts, he should have really waited for Raabta to release before filing a lawsuit.

As per sources close to Raabta, there are accusations thrown at makers of Magadheera that they wanted to deliberately stall the release of Raabta, because they feel that a similar film releasing before the remake of Magadheera would hurt the prospects of their movie going on floors, since they are supposed to be in talks with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor to play the lead. If this is true, this is a really negative move from their side, since, as film-makers, they should know how much trouble such a lawsuit can cause and the losses that the producers will incur to get this settled.

As of now, the case is dismissed, and Raabta is all set to get a proper release tomorrow. Tomorrow will also be the day, we will finally know if there is any kind of similarity between the plots of Magadheera and Raabta. If only the makers of the former had shown the same patience like us…