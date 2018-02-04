Sushant Singh Rajput’s weird photoshoot leaves fans ‘piss’ed!

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the hotties of Bollywood. His photoshoots are always a treat for our eyes. His latest photoshoots have made us gush more often that not. While he played the character of Manav in Zee TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta to perfection, we never knew that the cute looking guy will end up becoming this hot. His hot bod has always raised the temperatures. He has graced many coveted magazines like Vogue and GQ and impressed us. But his recent photoshoot for The Man has made him a hot topic of discussion.

While his charm has always made girls go weak in the knees, this time some have started trolling him. It is because of the picture where SSR can be seen with his pants down. That is not all. Everyone’s attention has gone towards the wet patch on his trousers and people are not impressed. One fan said, “Great Shot” the other said, “bhai kia hua grlfrnd ki yad me ye haal…kr lia…” The fans have loved the post and some have also bashed him. Check out the picture here. What do you think about this picture? Let us know in the comments below. (Also Read: First Look Out! Meet the deadly dacoit Sushant Singh Rajput from Son Chiriya co-starring Bhumi Pednekar)

On the work front, Sushant is awaiting the release of Drive, which is the first instalment of a new film franchise and will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez opposite him. Moreover, he is shooting his next Son Chiriya, opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Recently he shared his dacoit look with the heavy beard, his makeover went viral.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.