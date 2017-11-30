Sushmita Sen and Ritik Bhasin rubbish rumours of breakup by getting cozy at Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan’s wedding reception!

Recently, we heard about Sushmita Sen and Ritik Bhasin‘s breakup. The actress and her alleged restaurateur boyfriend have been in an on-off relationship for almost four years now. Later, we heard they broke up. But if reports by Spotboye.com are to be believed, they are still very much together. They attended Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding reception together in Mumbai.

The couple was seen dancing and posing together. A source informed the website, “Sushmita and Ritik seemed to be enjoying themselves and were inseparable at Sagarika-Zaheer’s wedding reception. So much so that Ritik’s friends were teasing that he and Sush are next in line to get married.” Sushmita had uploaded some steamy photos of herself on her Instagram from the event. It’s difficult to believe that she is over 40 because she is simply gorgeous.

Neeta Lulla’s golden gown which she wore is striking. She paired the gorgeous outfit with the green kundan neckpiece, flowy out curled hair and minimalistic makeup. All these added up and made her beautiful as always.

In September 2017, Sushmita shared a post on her Instagram that left many wondering. The caption stated, “When ‘He’ tells you the most beautiful things and REALLY means them!!!! “Being in love is one thing, BEING love is everything” #sharing a rare shy me!!!! I love you…whatodo!!!!! mmmuuuaaah! !!!”

Sushmita had previously revealed to DNA about marriage and relationships. She had said, “Marriage was always on the cards. I have always been a romantic. Since I was 16, I have had a very lovely notion of it. But like everything else in my life, I have never been in a hurry. I have always believed that it will happen at the right time. I believe that if you are born with a desire, that it will manifest. But don’t keep conditions on it. Marriage was always on the cards and will still stay on the cards unless proven otherwise. In the meantime, I think I have led a very exciting life. Not once in my life have I felt, ‘Oh god, I didn’t get married’. But the truth was that I didn’t have a single moment free. To have a relationship, I have had to schedule it because I have a lot of things that I want to do.”