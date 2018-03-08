Sushmita Sen describes Women’s Day in the best way possible and it’s something everyone needs to read

The actress, who won the Miss Universe title back in 1994, has been inspiring women around the globe ever since. Sushmita Sen is a role model for many and one of the strongest women you would come across. She adopted daughters Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. The single mother broke stereotypes and has set a lovely example for many to follow. Sushmita has always won hearts – be it with her films like Main Hoon Na or her fierce ramp walk – there is nothing that the actress cannot pull off. So, as we celebrate International Women’s Day today, we couldn’t think of a better role model. Sushmita took to Instagram to express her love for her daughters and posted an adorable picture with Alisah as she placed a peck on her lips. This mother-daughter bonding is something you cannot miss. Also Read: Happy Women’s Day! Kajol, Katrina, Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan celebrate women power with much pride

While we are floored by this picture, it’s not what left us stunned. Later, Sushmita shared another picture with her daughters, where she twinned with them in blue attire. This happy picture of the three, as they run on the beach, will instantly bring a smile on your face. Along with this beautiful picture, she had the perfect caption too. She wrote, “Women can’t be defined generically, even when mentioned collectively!!To truly celebrate a woman, it’s important to accept all ‘her’ nuanced differences, her innate strength, momentary vulnerabilities & yes strength again it’s often said, ‘women are complicated’ well, imagine going through a lifetime of fast paced changes, physically, biologically, emotionally, socially…then realise, just how uncomplicated a ‘woman’ actually makes it all look!!!She’s not perfect, but gives it ‘HER’ all, she’s born with a heart of a nurturer, with the ‘Will’ to be a provider. She’s #shakti not for the lack of fear but for owning courage inspite of it! She’s a force of nature, that drives the seasons..no matter what the role, resilient until the very end Dugga Dugga #HappyWomensDay what a privilege to be born a woman!!! With love & kisses, Alisah, Renée & yours truly!!! love you guys!!!” Check out the pictures below:

The diva is quite active on Instagram and her posts leave the fans floored every time. If you are wondering as to when will the actress return to the screen next, she earlier said, “I have been looking at scripts again for the past one and a half year. I think I am ready to commit six months of my life to a film. But, just because I am ready, doesn’t mean the perfect script is ready for me.” We hope the actress finds her perfect script soon.