‘My first love’ Sushmita Sen’s post for daughter Renee as she turns 18 will warm your heart

There are very few like Sushmita Sen in Bollywood and we are sure many would vouch for that. One role we really love Sush in is that of a mother. She is a yummy mummy and someone who is a real inspiration for her kids. Her daughter Renee turned 18 a few days before and Sushmita wished her in the most lovable manner. The three had a family dinner and Renee looks lovely in a peach dress with a lacy trail. Sushmita is seen in a black LBD holding a wine glass while Alisah dons a skirt and top with a super cute hair band. (Also Read: Sunny Leone, Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon – 5 celebs who chose to have kids through adoption)

Sushmita is a proud single mother and makes sure all the big moments of her little ones are truly special. Renee studies in London at the prestigious Sevenoaks School, which was attended by Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Like many star parents, Sushmita also sent her daughter to London as she would be away from the media glare. We hear that Renee wants to become an actor but momma Sen insists that she finishes her education first.

Nothing but love and the best for these three!! Sending you my love, my hugs and kisses 💋 Three beauties in one frame 😊 A post shared by sushmita sen (@sushmitasenfan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Well, Sushmita is the unconventional and fun mom many kids would want but she also has her basics right. A few months back, the video of her grooving to the Shape of You with Alisah went viral. We wish Renee all the best for the future. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…