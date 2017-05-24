Suspected suicide bomber at Ariana Grande’s concert identified as Salman Abedi; ISIS claims he is their member

A lot of updates have come from the shocking terror attack during Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Arena. While the number of casualty was initially totalled to 19 dead and 50 injured, the number has spiked upto 22 dead. Since the horrific incident, the Manchester Police have identified the suspect suicide bomber. Going by the name Salman Abedi (22), Buzzfeed News has reported that ISIS has claimed the suspect belongs to their their group. Looking at the odds, it seems quite plausible that the accused was perhaps aided by someone to carry out this mission. The Police have also arrested a 23 year old man, who they believe could be involved in the attack. It is a very alarming incident as it has raised concerns over holding concerts and the safety of concertgoers and celebrities.

On the same, UK PM Theresa May confronted how the rising level of terror threat is extremely critical and there is a possibility of another attack. As she addressed the media, she said, “a further attack may be imminent. It is a possibility we cannot ignore that there is a wider group of individuals linked” to the attack,” she said. And further added, “We have faced a serious terrorist threat in our country for many years and the operational response I outlined is a proportionate and sensible response to the threat our security experts judge we face.” Many countries used their monuments to show solidarity with Manchester. While Paris’ Eiffel Tower and New York City’s Empire State Building remained dark on Tuesday, Dubai’s Bhurj Khalifa lit up in the colours of UK’s flag.

The sudden attack with a death toll of about 22 has surely left the people of UK in a state of shock. Celebrities, mass and politicians, everyone are appalled by the incident. The security has obviously been beefed up for actors since then and further investigation is being conducted on the case. This certainly puts the safety of mass to enjoy entertainment, in a fix. The cowardice act has everyone fuming in anger. The repercussions are vastly on Islam community residing in UK as they fear an outrage.

