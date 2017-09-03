Sussanne Khan validates her support for ex-husband Hrithik Roshan in this heart warming post

There is a reason why we adore Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. And while we already have millions of reason to love her, she gave us one more. As adorable as it can get, Sussanne just posted a very heart warming picture of hers with Hrithik to let the world know she’s still with him and supports him with all her heart. Also Read: Hrithik Roshan catches a late night movie show with kids and ex-wife Sussanne Khan

While the entire world today is busy doubting the actor for obvious reasons, Sussanne decided to defend him. She took to her Twitter account to proclaim she trusts him and would continue doing it in future. Ms Khan posted a very adorable picture and captioned it by saying, The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil. For anyone who assumed there are differences brewing between the couple after their separation, Hrithik and Sussanne have proven them all wrong time and again.

The is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #powerofthetruth #mafamilia #goodoverevil 😇🖤🌈🦋 pic.twitter.com/WlVKbIhFjE — Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) September 3, 2017

The couple who separated three years back has always maintained a very cordial relationship even after their split. They continue to plan holidays together for their kids and there is no animosity shared between them. In fact we never really heard them bad mouthing each other which is a rare case, isn’t it? Kids were always an integral part of their life and even today, they are the common thread that joins them. Both Hrithik and Sussanne would never let anything affect the rapport they share with their two kids and that’s the quality of a matured couple. Especially in the industry like Bollywood where equations change every minute, HR and Sussanne have maintained a strong bond despite all the turbulences they faced in the past. Cheers to this former couple who showed us relationships are much more beyond the institution called marriage.