Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt’s lip-lock picture goes viral

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt are one of the cutest couples of TV town. They have been giving us relationship goals right from their courtship period to post marriage stage. Suyyash is a photographer and keeps on posting lovely snaps of their vacations and now of course, their adorable pet Batuknath Rai. The couple are extemely photogenic and do not hesitate in indulging in some PDA. Today, Suyyash posted a snap of the couple sharing a lip-lock on what looks like a boat. The lovely sunkissed picture has the backdrop of the ocean and is stuff covers of Mills and Boons novels are made of. (Also Read: Anusha Dandekar gives it back to Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt in this long Instagram post – check it out)

The two met on the sets of Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani in 2011 and gradually became friends. Six months later, they realised their feelings went beyond friendship. Though they have an age gap of more than six years between them, that hardly affected their relationship or chemistry. SuKish tied the knot last year in December and we went gaga over their marriage proceedings. Over the months, we see them professing their love time and again on social media. The lip-lock picture has gone viral and fans are feeling their ‘love’ for the popular TV jodi. (Also Read: Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai’s wedding reception was a LAVISH affair and these pics are proof – Check out HQ pics)

On the professional front, Suyyash will be seen on Sony TV’s show Pehredaar Piya Ki where he will be deeply in love with Tejasswi Prakash Wayagankar who plays Diya. The show will go on air from next month. Kishwer is seen on Savitri Devi College and Hospital where she plays the sister-in-law of Mohan Kapur. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…