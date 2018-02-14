Swara Bhaskar and Badshah glam up the launch of ZEE5 – view pics

In case you were living under a rock, we should inform you first that Zeel has launched a new OTT platform. Keeping in mind the new age of digital content consumers, the company unveiled ZEE5 at a spectacular event. Zee5 aims at servicing increasingly digital savvy and globally connected new age India while being fundamentally rooted in its culture. Swara Bhaskar and Badshah were present at the launch. Swara with her fiercely vocal attitude has become the youngistaan’s favourite in India, while Badshah, too, enjoys a huge fan following amongst the youth. Certainly, their presence resonated with what Zee5 has to offer.

Swara was wearing a beautiful monochromatic black and white saree. She tied her hair in a ponytail – which is a hairdo we have seen after a long time sported by an actress at a public event. And that is not it. She topped her saree with a white crop top that gave her OOTD an elegant yet edgy look. Badhsha went with his signature style file. An oversized T-shirt topped with a bomber jacket. He wore boots that looked uber stylish, though.

Speaking at the launch event, Punit Goenka, CEO, ZEEL, said, “A blend of unrivalled content offering and robust technology is the foundation of this all-new digital offering from our end. We have invested an immense amount of time and energy in creating and acquiring rich and engaging content for ZEE5, which I’m sure will be cherished by our viewers across the nation and worldwide.”

ZEE5 is available on iOS and Android Phones, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Chromecast. ZEE5 is also available at www.zee5.com and available as a Progressive Web App. It has a huge lineup of Originals, Indian and

International Movies and TV Shows, Music, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content. Content spans across 12 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.