Swathi Kolai Vazhakku faces opposition from the murder victim’s father – read details

In 2016, Swathi an inofsys employee was brutally murdered at the Nungambakkam station in Chennai in 2016. This tragic incident had shaken the city. And now the episode has been re-visited by Ramesh Selvan who has gone ahead created a movie based on this incident – Swathi Kolai Vazhakku, Furthermore, real names have been maintained in the trailer – right from victim to the alleged prime suspects’s name. The trailer takes you through this controversial case and the conspiring theories aorund it. In fact, one such popular theory was that the prime suspect was allegedly killed and hadn’t committed suicide as had been reported.

A day after this trailer, the victim’s parents have reacted and stated that they are upset with the trailer and do not want this movie to release. As per reports on The News Minute, the victim’s father had written to the director General of Police requesting them to stop the release of the film.

Here’s what the complaint stated – “The untimely death of my daughter at her prime age completely shut the doors to us to lead a peaceful life as an ordinary citizen and we couldn’t digest the incident till date which forced us to lead a life in a rotten boat. We are unable to gauge the intention of producing such a movie, as the facts can be twisted particularly about my daughter. Since the case is sub-judice, production of such a film is not fair and illegal.” It is also reported that the makers of the film did not approach the family for consent.

However Advocate – Sudha Ramalingam believes it is illegal to create a movie without the family’s consent, stated a report on The News Minute. “When you are making a film on current events, people whose extended families are still there, you have to take their permission to represent them as such,” stated the advocate.