Sylvester Stallone’s emotional ode to his late Rocky director John Avildsen: I’m sure you will soon be directing Hits in Heaven

It’s an emotional day for Hollywood as one of their most talented filmmakers is no more. Having directed some of the finest films, including the Oscar winning Rocky and Karate Kid, Avildsen has left us with a lot of memories to cherish on. Not just us, even for Hollywood celebs, who worked with him, have but loving words for him. Sylvester Stallone, who rose to fame because of John’s Rocky, took to Instagram to share his thoughts. He put out a picture of the late director and captioned it, “The great director John G. Avildsen Who won the Oscar for directing Rocky! R. I. P. I’m sure you will soon be directing Hits in Heaven- Thank you , Sly” A lot of celebs who worked with the filmmaker took to social media to express their grief over the loss.

In an official statement released by Stallone, he also said, “I owe just about everything to John Avildsen. His directing, his passion, his toughness and his heart — a great heart — is what made ‘Rocky’ the film it became. He changed my life and I will be forever indebted to him. Nobody could have done it better than my friend John Avildsen. I will miss him.” It is true to with Rocky, Sylvester’s career graph reached a new high and it’s all credited to his mentor and director, John.

Last year, a documentary on the life of the filmmaker, going by the name, John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs, was released. The film has been directed by Derek Wayne Johnson which features interviews with Stallone, Ralph Macchio of Karate Kid, Martin Scorsese, Jerry Weintraub and Burt Reynolds. In fact, even a book going by the same name was released.

After suffering from pancreatic cancer, the filmmaker passed away at 81. In a statement to press, his son Anthony Avildsen described him as an extraordinary man who was super talented and very stubborn, which was like a double-edged quality about him. He came from a humble background and even worked in the Army. He has three sons, Jonathan, Ashley and Anthony, and a daughter Bridget.