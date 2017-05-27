T-Series hits back at J-Star for accusing them of stealing Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend

It so happened that Punjabi singer Jagdeep Singh, popularly known as J-Star accused the makers of Raabta for stealing his song ‘Na Na Na Na’ and recreating it as ‘Main Tera Boyfriend‘.

Talking about it to ScoopWhoop, J-Star had stated, “I was approached by T-series about 8 to 9 months ago. They wanted to take the rights to use my song in a film. They didn’t mention which film they wanted to take it in. But I refused to make a deal with them due to some terms and conditions in the contract. And now, it is very disappointing to learn that my song has been used without my permission. I was not aware that they have used my song in ‘Raabta’. I got to know only through my friends and fans on social media. My team is now contemplating taking legal actions against them.” Also read: Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend: Sushant Singh Rajput professes his love for Kriti Sanon if only in the film – Watch video

Hitting back at the singer, T Series has released a statement on Twitter, with the caption, “Real story of ‘MaIn Tera Boyfriend’ ~ Raabta. J-Star, please stop misleading people.” where they clarified that the original song is indeed their own. “Our new song “Tu Mera Boyfriend” from the film Raabta is nothing but an adaptation of our earlier song namely “Girl Friend Boy Friend” (hereinafter the “original song”) that was produced by T-Series in the year 2007 and was also released as part of its compilation album titles Punjabi Blockbuster. That Original song was sung by Mr. Gopal Sharma, composed by Mr. Sohrabuddin and written by Mr Jitendra Raghuvanshi and all rights in the said Original Song and the underlying components thereof were acquired by T-series through valid written Assignment agreements with the said artists,” read the statement. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s INSANE abs are a major distraction in Raabta song Main Tera Boyfriend

Check out the full statement below:

Real story of ‘MaIn Tera Boyfriend’ ~ Raabta.

J-Star, please stop misleading people. pic.twitter.com/GWENRY96eR — TSeries (@TSeries) May 25, 2017

Over to you J-Star any comments on the new development?