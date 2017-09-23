Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shantanu Maheshwari, Aditi Rathore – a look at TV’s newsmakers this week

Religious controversy again took centrestage as the head honchos of the Sikh community, SGPC raised objections against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. However, the sensible lot did not buy their objections. On the other hand, buzz was that Shantanu Maheshwari won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The show got into a controversy when the Shiromani Akali Dal Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee alleged that actor Gurucharan Singh hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community when he played the 10th Sikh guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh on the sitcom whereas he had played a Khalsa of revered guru. Gurucharan Singh clarified that it was not true and he had not hurt the sentiments of any community. In fact, on TMKOC he had said that as a devout Sikh, it was his duty to look after the downtrodden. It was good publicity for the community but people felt otherwise. However, people supported Singh on social media. (Also Read: Shocking! Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma to get BANNED?)

Aditi Rathore

The Naamkarann actress announced that she had split with her boyfriend, bodybuilder Shreedhan Singh. This was the second time she said they had called it quits. A few months ago, she said but later stated that it was just a prank played on friends. We don’t know if it is true this time or not, anyways, Aditi is the only one who seems to be making split announcements on her Insta stories. We hope they sort out their problems and reunite. They have been together since a few years now. (Also Read: Naamkarann actress Aditi Rathore BREAKS UP with boyfriend Shreedhan Singh, once and for all)

Shantanu Maheshwari

The young actor is known to excel in whatever he does. After wowing one and all on Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa, Shantanu has reportedly won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. While he is keeping mum, his fans have gone crazy over his victory. People are celebrating the win of the ‘Marwari’ boy. The young man is a winner on the international stage in dance and has acted in shows like Dil Dostii Dance and MTV’s Girls on Top. Hardworking, humble and a total gentleman according to his KKK contestants, Shantanu has won hearts all over. (Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Shantanu Maheshwari declared WINNER of Rohit Shetty’s show?)

Bigg Boss 11

The makers teased people with faces of two models. It led to a lot of frenzy on Twitter with people guessing it as the beautiful model, Halima Matlub and YouTube sensation, Harsh Beniwal. There were also sneaky pictures of the Bigg Boss 11 circulated on the net.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3

Finally, it was confirmed that Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 would go off air from October 6. This was confirmed by producer Gul Khan. The current season came under a lot of flak due to the absence of Sanaya Irani. Everyone felt that the show would pick up but that did not happen. The ratings did not go beyond 1.

