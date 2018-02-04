Taimur Ali Khan accompanies mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan for Lakme Fashion Week 2018

We were one of the first ones to tell you that Kareena Kapoor Khan will end the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 with the grand finale. The actress is all set to walk for Anamika Khanna at the Bandra fort, but before the show starts, we have a hot scoop for you. Taimur Ali Khan has accompanied mommy Kareena to the venue of the event, though it is still unclear if junior Nawab will accompany her to the show.

We spotted Taimur in Kareena’s car after the actress left the hotel right near the venue. The hottie was giving interviews to the media before her walk and she looked drop dead gorgeous. Talking to us exclusively, she had mentioned it would be difficult to get Taimir to the fashion show, but you never know. Taimur, who was spotted earlier in the afternoon, made to the venue and was around Kareena before she made her way to the business lounge for interviews. And after the interviews were done and Kareena left for the rehearsals, Taimur accompanied her mommy. (Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ethereal in white ahead of the grand finale)

On the professional front, Kareena is going to return to the silver screen after a brief hiatus with Veere Di Wedding. Anyway, with the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale about to commence stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope, updates, pictures and videos from the prestigious fashion show right here.