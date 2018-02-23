Taimur and Inaaya are carpooling, who else wants to join them? View pic

You know our day gets better every time we get a new picture of Taimur Ali Khan. And that happens quite often. But we don’t know how to deal with double the cuteness here. You see, another picture of Taimur has made its way to social media, but this time, he is not the only one getting the attention as his equally cutie cousin Inaya shares the frame with him. Inaya’s mother and actress Soha Ali Khan shared the picture on her Instagram account with the caption, “Carpooling! ❤️ (sic).” It’s such an adorable picture! Don’t know about you, but we would definitely love to join them.

Check out the picture right here:

Carpooling! ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 7:04am PST

As a treat, Soha shared another picture on her Instagram account and this one has her and Kareena Kapoor Khan too holding their respective kids. We cannot get enough of these munchkins. Check out the picture:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:59am PST

Soha in an interview revealed that Saif Ali Khan gets worried when Taimur and Inaaya are with each other. “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially bhai gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is,” she was quoted. ALSO READ: Taimur tries the ‘Bebo pout’ and we have captured it in 5 clicks

However, she said that she wants Inaaya and Taimur to grow the way she and Saif grew up. “Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her,” she said.