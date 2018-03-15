Taimur Ali Khan and Laksshya Kapoor enjoy a play date and we can’t deal with double the cuteness – view pics

Just as we were getting over the earlier pictures of Taimur Ali Khan outside his play school today, we got another set of photos of the apple of everyone’s eyes post a play date with Tusshar Kapoor’s son, Laksshya. We know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tusshar are really good friends, and their respective kids are following suit. The two kids became friends when Taimur went to Laksshya’s first birthday party in June last year. Ever since then, the two keep hanging out with each other from time to time. Check out these cute pictures from Taimur and Laksshya’s play date right here:

Tusshar came to pick his son up, who looked lost and curious. Although Tusshar tried to get him to say a ‘hi’ to the cameras. And so did Taimur. However, he loves all the media attention and doesn’t mind being clicked. I mean, we have hardly seen him get cranky in front of the paparazzi. We would like to know all the thoughts running through these kids’ minds. What were they really thinking and why did they look so lost? Probably we are reading too much between the lines here. They must be tired after their play session and wanted to give their tiny feet some rest. But notice how Taimur flashes a smile for the cameras right before sitting in his car. Kareena believes that he has become a poser and we totally agree with her.

