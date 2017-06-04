Taimur Ali Khan attends Laksshya’s birthday bash, Priyanka Chopra ‘s Baywatch releases in India – meet top 5 newsmakers of this week

It has been a phenomenal week in Bollywood. We couldn’t take our eyes off the little munchkin as mommy Kareena carried him in her arms at Tusshar Kapoor’s baby Laksshya’s first birthday bash. But that’s not it…Priyanka Chopra has been in the news, too, for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch which released in India on June 2. Without wasting much time let’s take you through the top 5 newsmakers of this week.

Taimur Ali Khan’s latest pictures break the internet!

It was Tusshar Kapoor's baby, Laksshya's first birthday on June 1 and Kareena and prince Taimur were among the first ones to enter the venue. The shutterbugs just couldn't stop clicking Taimur and let me tell you, he looked absolutely adorable! In fact, while leaving the venue, Kareena even made him wave at the paparazzi and the pictures are a rage all over the internet.

Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch releases in India

And finally…the moment that every Priyanka Chopra fan has been waiting for, is finally here, as Baywatch released in India on June 2. While the film didn’t open to a good response in Hollywood, fans of PeeCee in India were waiting with a bated breath for the film to release in India. While Baywatch has just released worldwide, Priyanka has already signed two other Hollywood projects. Way to go, PeeCee!

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic delayed

There was much speculation about a mega box office clash between Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan this December. Reports suggested that the Sanjay Dutt biopic was slated to release on December 23 along with Tiger Zinda Hai. We were super excited to see the duo clash at the box office, however, looks like Ranbir Kapoor has avoided clashing with Salman Khan. The team has now decided to release the Sanjay Dutt biopic next year, on March 30, with Fox Star Studios distributing the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Katrina Kaif-Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma – the terrific trio is back!

After Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka are all set to reunite on the big screen for Aanand L Rai's next. Initially there were rumours speculating over whether Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt would be finalised for the role. However, neither of them had ever confirmed the news. Now that Anushka is on board we are sure the chemistry between the protagonists will be the best considering that they share such a great rapport. Also let's not forget that they've worked together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan earlier.

Sunny Leone escapes an accident

Sunny Leone was traveling in a private plane and escaped a near-death accident. She took to Twitter and Instagram to share her experience about the horrific experience and how she was petrified after it all happened.

