Taimur Ali Khan is back in town with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and this time, he’s happy – view HQ pics!

What a cute surprise! Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is back in town after spending some time in Delhi with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan for Veere Di Wedding’s first schedule. The little one looked smart and dapper in a checked blue shirt with denims and striped sneakers. Taimur is looking around and we are sure he is quite familiar with the airport. If Taimur’s killer cuteness was not enough, then Kareena Kapoor Khan is also looking damn hot. She is wearing black trousers with a white shirt and blazer. Sexy shades and grey heels complete her look. She looks effortlessly cool as she walks out holding the adorable little munchkin. (Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan makes a debut on mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan’s set – view pic)

He was in Delhi with the team of Veere Di Wedding. Rhea Kapoor spoke about how Taimur has been kept locked away in hotel with his nanny as it was safer. While a few bodyguards are enough for Kareena, he would need an army. That is so true given how irresistibly cute the mini nawab is. And we are digging into the baby fashion too. Spiffy shirts, colourful pants and some high-end sneakers from brands like Gucci and Ralph Lauren, what else do you need? It is need a royal life for the Pataudi scion. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan tries to calm down a CRYING Taimur and we have it captured in 5 clicks)

There was buzz that he would be seen in the Shashanka Ghosh film. But Kareena’s spokesperson clarified it saying, “Taimur does not make a guest appearance in Veere Di Wedding and this is purely a figment of someone’s imagination.” Till then, we are happy with his cute outings. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…