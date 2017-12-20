Taimur refuses to look into the camera as Amrita Arora’s kids make him pose for a birthday snap!

All eyes on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur as he turns one today. While we already know how the Kapoor Khaandaan has taken off to Pataudi to ring in the little one’s birthday. It’s his pictures that’s currently taking the internet by storm. I mean, didn’t you check out the one where he’s enjoying a tractor ride with Kareena and Saif? Or the latest one where he’s cuddling up to his favourite maasi Karisma Kapoor in what they call a picture perfect moment? Oh, we are only falling short of adjectives to describe this little munchkin who’s continuing to win hearts, with every next picture. But looks like Taimur is more instead in playing than posing for more pics. One look at the above pic and you will know what we are trying to say. Also read: 100 fan clubs and counting! Taimur Ali Khan’s superstardom is already taking the internet by a storm

Kareena’s bestie Amrita Arora, who’s joined the family to ring in Taimur’s first birthday, shared this cutesy pic of the birthday boy with her sons and captioned it saying, “Happy birthday little Tot Baby Tai turns 1” Although we love how the trio have come together and also how Amrita has referred to as Taimur as ‘baby Tai’ but look at Taimur being all distracted with donuts and sweets in his hand. Like, it’s almost like he wants to get off the chair and play. Here, check out what Amrita posted:

Happy birthday little Tot Baby Tai turns 1 A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Dec 20, 2017 at 1:28am PST

When Saif was asked if Taimur enjoys getting clicked, he had said, “, “You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It’s just that way ever since he was born. I think he’s gotten used to it.” In that case, guess this time something else interested him more than posing for a pic…PS: Don’t forget to also notice Taimur’s birthday dress which is full-on Nawabi style – a pink kurta paired with a white jacket.