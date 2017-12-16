Countdown begins! Baby Taimur takes off to Pataudi to celebrate his first birthday with Kareena and Saif Ali Khan – view HQ pics

December 20 had never been so special until Taimur Ali Khan was born last year. No seriously! Ever since the day Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered this cute little bundle of joy, we have got all the more reasons to smile. His one picture is enough to light up our day or just how innocently he looks at the paparazzi when they click him, is such a wishful sight to behold. You can call me a stalker but I literally cannot stop gushing on his pictures and there…there…he yet again steps out to make our hearts melt as he leaves for Pataudi to celebrate his first birthday with Mommy Kareena and daddy Saif Ali Khan. Yes, we just got our hands on these pics of Chote Nawab being all covered up in his winter wear, taking off for his birthday celebrations. We love his expressions, though. I mean, look at those confused eyes. There’s this one picture where Saif literally tries to lift Taimur’s hand and help him wave out at the photogs but the little just didn’t want to get out of his wonderland.

From what we know, Taimur’s first birthday is going to be attended by who’s who of Bollywood with their kids which includes – AbRam Khan, with his twins Roohi Johar and Yash Johar. Also, Taimur’s elder sister Sara Ali Khan too is expected to be in attendance along with the entire Kapoor Khaandaan. Here, check out Taimur-Kareena-Saif’s airport pics below:

Recently, when Saif was asked about the fan frenzy around Taimur and if it at it bothers him, he said, “You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It’s just that way ever since he was born. I think he’s gotten used to it. You can’t shield your kid because then it will become weird. Our paparazzi is anyway, pretty harmless because they just want a picture for their job so they can feed themselves. We are the only nation that poses for the paparazzi. They take the picture and everyone is happy. I told Kareena, “Let’s not hide him.” If everybody calms down, there is less people getting stamped on and pushed. Now, it’s chilled and everyone’s used to it. It’s no big deal.”

Watch out this space for Taimur’s first birthday pics!