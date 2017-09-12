Taimur Ali Khan will swing right into your heart with his latest pictures

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, is star already. Have you ever seen the number of fan pages on Instagram and Twitter dedicated to the little cutie? Fans are always excited to get new pictures of him. So, here we go, we have a new batch of pictures of Taimur Ali Khan specially for you…

In the latest pics, the paparazzi have clicked Taimur as he plays in the balcony of his Bandra home. Riding a swing, Taimur looks towards the cameras like a superstar. Well, you can blame the genes for that attitude. Looking cute as ever, Taimur is a delight. Check out the pictures here:

There were rumours that Taimur might be making his film debut sooner than expected, with Veere Di Wedding. But that is not happening, no matter how much you’d like to see the cutie on screen. Kareena’s spokesperson had recently clarified, “Taimur does not make a guest appearance in Veere Di Wedding and this is purely a figment of someone’s imagination.”

Saif Ali Khan recently talked about maintaining a balance between his personal and professional life. “When I am working I like to do a 7 to 7 shift when I can. So when I come home I spend some time with Taimur. Parents choose 9 to 9 shift and they dont get to see their children too often. My wife (Kareena) and I try and balance as much as we can. One of us is always there at home. It is the most important thing is life, balance,” the actor had said at the trailer launch of his next film, Chef. Kareena, too, had talked about the same when she was walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.