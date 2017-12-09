Taimur arrives with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor for Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra’s daughter Adira’s birthday party – view pics

Adira has turned two and we are sure that parents Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are over the moon with joy. They have thrown a bash to ring in the occasion and the tiny tots of Bollywood are all invited to come wish the little one on her special day. While last year Shah Rukh Khan had attended her birthday bash, this year, he is yet to make an appearance. So far we have seen Taimur arrive with mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan and aunt, Karisma Kapoor. Tusshar Kapoor has also arrived with son Laksshya in tow. It is a kiddie birthday party and we expect it to be nothing short of spectacular. Check out pictures from the bash right here…

Karan Johar’s kids, Yash and Roohi are also expected to make an appearance at the bash. He had earlier told Neha Dhupia, during her podcast, that his kids will make the debut appearance on Taimur’s first birthday. He had said, “Taimur was born in December. So, his birthday party is where Yash and Roohi will make their debut appearance. Watch out, Instagram! Because these three cuties are going to break the internet. I can’t wait for that photograph.” He was damn excited about it but guess he reshuffled his kids’ debut a bit and scheduled it earlier than that.

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi will also soon turn one. He will ring in his first birthday on December 20. Honestly, we can’t wait for the pictures of the little one from there. And we already know the guest list would feature his bestie Laksshya. Besides Aaradhya, AbRam, Yash, Roohi and Adira, will also obviously make a beeline to wish the cutie. But for now, we are eagerly waiting for some inside pictures from Adira’s bash.