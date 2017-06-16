Taimur burps and farts all day, just like me: Saif Ali Khan

Hah! Now that’s a sweet revelation made by daddy Saif about son Taimur! You know how the phrase goes, boys will be boys. During a recent interview with DNA, the actor revealed how his newborn son starts his day and what he does otherwise. In the interview, he actually stated what Taimur exactly does, listens to some good music and does what guys do best! “And if I return by 8 pm and he is awake, we spend another 20 minutes together. He begins his day with bhajans and ends his day by listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky. Other than that he just, burps and farts all day, just like me. (laughs)” quoted the actor.

When it comes to Taimur, both Saif and Kareena always end up gushing way too much. Right after pregnancy, when Bebo started making public appearances and giving out interviews, she simply couldn’t stop talking about how handsome and beautiful her son is. After we caught his first glimpse (rookie mistake by Saif), all the claims made by the diva were proven to be true. Their baby boy certainly is handsome. On various instances, the couple even spoke about how they handle parenthood when their job demands them to keep away from home most of the time. In fact, the Chef actor even admitted how he changes diapers and does all the ‘daddy’ things for his son.

In the interview, he added, “It is fashionable to say I am changing diapers, etc. Everyone does it. It’s no big deal. The real thing is being with the baby all day and taking care of him 24/7. Luckily we have a family set-up and everyone pitches in, and we also have help here to do all that for us and that’s a big blessing. I have seen friends in London and they do everything themselves. And it’s a lot of work. No wonder some of them kill their babies. Yes, it happens. I know it is a politically incorrect thing to do. Anyway, I think a father’s role is for other bigger things. When Taimur grows up, and we can talk is when the real father-son equation comes into play. All this is frivolous. I have been leaving my house early and I have started waking him up at around 7. He finishes his feed — he has just started on solid foods — and we spend about 20 minutes together. I read to him or put on some music, or nursery rhymes.”

How cute! Taimur is clearly the most wanted member in the Pataudi residence! Even half siblings, Sara and Ibrahim, adore their baby brother. We’re getting a lot of Hum Saath Saath Hai vibes from this household. What about you? Tell us in the comments box below.