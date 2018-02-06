Taimur is completely in awe of the cameras and we can’t stop staring at him – view HQ pics

Taimur has returned to ward off our mid-week blues. The little Khan is someone we just can’t get over. Everything about him makes us very happy. In fact, whenever we are feeling low, we quickly take a look at the kid and feel better. There is something about this darling that makes him our most favourite star kid. When he is around, we fail to spot anyone else. Today too we spotted him looking curiously at the paparazzi. By now, the little one has become used to the constant clicking of cameras. Often you will see him looking at the people snapping their cameras at him. Here too, he is looking at them perhaps thinking why are they making so much fuss about me. Only if you knew how adorable you are… (Also read: Taimur Ali Khan, Misha Kapoor to be star guests at Yash and Roohi Johar’s first birthday bash -read details!)

Taimur is wearing a lovely red t-shirt. But it’s the way he is looking at the camera which will make you go aww aloud. Such a cutie this little guy is. No wonder he gets so much attention. When on that, did you know Kareena Kapoor doesn’t want her son to hog so much limelight? Yes that’s true. She admitted to it in our EXCLUSIVE interview. But before we talk about that, check out the little guy’s recent pictures…

Kareena had revealed, “I think it is a bit much, but there is nothing that I can do about it. But I would want him NOT to have so much attention. As parents, we do not say much, but we hope that he has as normal a childhood as I wanted him to have. Right now, he does not understand it (the media attention), but at some point we will make him understand it.”