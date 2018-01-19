Taimur’s behaviour gets daddy Saif Ali Khan WORRIED – find out why

Looks like Taimur is getting naughtier by the day. So much that daddy Saif Ali Khan has now got hesitant to take him anywhere close to his cousin Inaaya(Soha Ali Khan’s daughter) who’s barely 3 months old. Revealed Soha during a recent media interaction, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

Of course, we don’t blame Taimur for being this mischievous because kids do get out of control; especially at an age when they are not even aware about most of the things going around them. But guess like they say precaution is better than cure, the doting parents want to ensure both the kids’ safety and well being, without harming each other. PS: In case you can’t recollect Inaaya’s face, here…look at the doll that she is:

Where the internet keeps drawing similarities between Taimur and Inaaya every now and then. Soha also admits taking cues from Taimur’s upbringing by Kareena and Saif as she added, “Taimur and Inaaya are both kids, just few months apart from each other so it really helps to observe Taimur, follow his growth, the changes and milestones in his life and be more aware and prepared while raising Inaaya. Bhai and Kareena both help Kunal and I with handy tips from time to time which is a blessing when you are a new, first time parent.”

It’s left to see if Taimur and Inaaya eventually grow up to become BFF-like cousins as Soha adds, “I hope they grow fond or each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her.” Sweet, we say! How about your thoughts on these cuties?