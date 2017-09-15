Tamannaah Bhatia is a bronzed beauty in Jai Lava Kusa’s Swing Zara

Jai Lava Kusa’s trailer wowed us the entertainment quotient that Junior NTR brought in the three characters. The action, dance and humour seemed spot on. Well, the film also has a special dance item number by Tamannaah Bhatia. The gorgeous lady looks like a bronzed beauty in the teaser pic that she has shared with us. The song will release on September 21, and the excitement is already in the air. One of the biggest hitmakers down South, Devi Sri Prasad has composed the number. Jai Lava Kusa also stars Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. It is a Dussehra release. (Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa teaser: Jr NTR as Kusa will leave you entertained with his hilarious dialogues and killer dance moves)

Some time ago, a crew member had told IANS, “She is almost finalised for the song. As soon as the paperwork is done, the makers will make an official announcement. The song, which won’t be the regular item number, will be shot early next week in Hyderabad.” The song was one of the last things to be shot for Jai Lava Kusa. The team worked round the clock to finish up post-production and now the film is ready for release. For one of the characters, Junior NTR is wearing prosthetic, which has been designed by Vance Hartwell who has worked in films like Shutter Island. (Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa Trailer: 9 moments from Junior NTR’s comic-action flick that promise super entertainment)

Jai Lava Kusa is directed by Bobby and produced by Kalyan Ram. It is the 27th film of Junior NTR’s career. His last film Janatha Garage was a hit and people are expecting good box office results from this flick.