Tamannaah Bhatia’s Naa Nuvve and Nagarjuna’s Officer are set to clash this Summer!

This summer, we are looking at an unusual clash between a breezy love story and a hardcore actioner! One stars a Tamil, Telugu sensation while the other stars a veteran actor. It’s a clash that we didn’t see coming, but from the looks of it, it’s official. Naa Nuvve and Officer are set to clash on May 25 as both have locked in on the same release date. There is no competition really, because both belong to different genres. In fact for us moviegoers, it’s a win-win situation as we are spoilt for choice between a breezy love story and a high octane actioner.

Naa Nuvve stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nandamuri Kalyanram. From the looks of the teaser and the first look poster, it promises a breezy, summer love story. Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly plays an RJ who hosts a show based on love however Nandamuri Kalyanram’s role has been kept under wraps. PC Sreeram who is known for his splendid cinematography in various romantic films is part of Naa Nuvee as well. As for Officer, it is one of the most awaited films because it mark the reunion of Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma for the second time. This actor-driector duo are returning after twenty eight years with yet another exciting project. The last time they came together, they created Shiva, one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema. The movie earned cult status on its release. The first look poster of Officer featured a fierce looking Nagarjuna, ready to kill if the situation demanded. The tag line aptly read as – Cops were never this scary.

With a love story and a high octane actioner to choose from, we are totally spoilt for choice. Which movie will be your pick this Summer? Do tell us in the comment box below.