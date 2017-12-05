Tamil actor Vishal stages protest and gets arrested after his nomination gets cancelled for R K Nagar by poll 2017

Few things are really amusing down South. At a time when we were waiting for Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to plunge into politics after dropping not so subtle hints every now and then, Tamil actor, Vishal, stepped up and announced he will be contesting from the R K Nagar contesting by polls this year. Now there’s nothing wrong with that. India is a democracy and everybody has a right to try their luck at politics. But if you think that was a shocker, wait for this! Vishal’s nomination gets rejected and thus, the actor stages a protest. In fact, he even got arrested for doing so!

Noted Journalist Surendhar MK tweeted, “Breaking: #Vishal arrested! He staged road protest with his supporters after his nomination was rejected for #rknagarbypoll2017.” The reason behind it is some discrepancy in the nomination papers. Turns out he isn’t the only one who faced rejection at the hands of the Election Commission. Former TN CM Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s nomination, too, got rejected. But Vishal doesn’t want to derive any solace from that and is ready to get what he feels he deserves. Check out the developments right here…

Breaking: #Vishal arrested! He staged road protest with his supporters after his nomination was rejected for #rknagarbypoll2017. — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) December 5, 2017

Reason for the rejection of #Vishal‘s nomination in #rknagarbypoll2017: Due to some discrepancies in the name of the proposers mentioned in the form. #RKNagar — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) December 5, 2017

Just IN: Actor Vishal’s nomination for #RKnagarByElection in Chennai has been rejected by the Election Commission. Also, Former TN CM Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar’s nomination too rejected by EC. — Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) December 5, 2017

Vishal, earlier, was really positive about his political turn. “I want to be the voice of RK Nagar. I want to be the representative of the people and I’m not going to be a full time politician. I have no long-term plan. It is just a gut feeling and I want to contest the election,” the actor had stated as per News18. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had even congratulated his foray into politics saying it will inspire the youth. He had tweeted, “Welcome @VishalKOfficial. Ur entry in politics will inspire many youngsters. Lets meet up when u come to Del next.” With so much support from everyone, Vishal might have thought he will easily be able to contest the by polls but alas…