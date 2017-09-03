Taylor Swift shades Priyanka Chopra and ex-beau Tom Hiddleston in LWYMMD song? Watch Video

We know Taylor Swift’s fans are going gaga over the singer’s latest released song LWYMMD but we bet even they can’t ignore the way she has targeted her former pals in it. Earlier it was assumed that the opening line of her new song “Look What You Made Me Do” — “I don’t like your little games/Don’t like your tilted stage” was targeted towards West’s recent tour, which featured a floating stage. And now a fan theory suggests that Taylor was trying to shade her former beau Tom Hiddleston and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in one particular scene of her song.

For the ones who are aware of Tom and Taylor’s breakup would recall how the western media speculated that the actor has already moved on after his break –up with the singer and is smitten by Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra. We all know the way he helped her to twirl on stage at Emmy Awards last year. In fact, Tom was the one who asked Priyanka to twirl in her gorgeous red gown on stage. But guess this suggestion had its own repercussion. Though the news of Tom and Priyanka flirting backstage soon faded away, it was still fresh in Taylor’s mind and she decided to spit it out through her new song Look What You Made Me Do. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra opens up about link-up rumours with Tom Hiddleston

Many viewers were quick to notice the similarity between a certain Taylor’s red dress in the video and Priyanka’s Jason Wu gown from the Awards. We agree this is a bit far fetched theory but anyone who knows her as a singer can imagine there is always a hidden meaning behind all her songs. Even Twitterati are going nuts over the fact that she’s, in fact, jealous of Priyanka Chopra just for being with Tom on stage for few minutes.

Earlier Taylor faced a backlash from the Twitterati when they assumed that she was trying to mock Kim Kardashian for her Paris robbery. In one particular scene from her video, the singer was seen sitting in a bathtub full with diamonds. Many assumed it to be a dig at Kim since she was held at a gunpoint in Paris for her jewellery and later tied up and put in a bathtub of her hotel.