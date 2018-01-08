Ted Talks India Nayi Soch: Ekta Kapoor talks about countless rejections, sex v/s sanskaar and why her dad is her world in an inspiring episode

TED Talks India Nayi Soch for the day deals with Women Power and we have an array of really strong headed women dealing with the issue. One of them today is the very level headed, no nonsense television producer Ekta Kapoor. The Ekta we know is the strict, famous and all powerful Queen of the tele-world who is the maker of many dreams. She also is the voice of woman in many ways we would never believe it to be. She has also been someone who is looked up to by many stars from the television industry who have an immense fanbase now all thanks to this lady. So much power, almost like a cult- where do we see this come from. We would just tend to wonder if this started just as the “very much in limelight daughter” of a star! Well Ekta gives us the answers today like never before where she bares her soul and we see is a woman who has worked her way up through patriarchy as this woman with the power to run the tele-world around her small finger. Inspirational and thoroughly raw is this woman and here are some of the hard hitting revelations she made while she shared the stage with Shahrukh Khan:

# Ground Zero launch pad: Ekta tells us how there is no way further down when you are at your lowest! Sounds familiar?! We have heard this time and again that when you are the lowest you can just go up and there is no other way- well something similar happened to Ekta. She talks about rejection she faced at the hands of the channels which run after her today. How one after the other all her pilots kept getting rejected and the channel heads refused to give her any more chances. The taunts her father received while he supported her dreams. Jeetendra was asked if it was his hobby to bet money on his useless daughter!! Ekta says her mother had to give away her jewellery so her brother could go overseas for his education because her father had invested all his money on his daughter. This was when Ekta had sleepless nights crying, vomiting and then rose like phoenix and got her first hit show Hum Paanch. Two things we see here is a daughter who is not ready to give up and a father who has no intention of letting his daughter to give up!

# Women of the house got the remotes: Ekta states that a person in Chicago University in his research mentioned that TV paved the way to give women a say in household matters for the first time in India. Here we have to understand that we talk of the early 90’s where there was no social media existence of any sort, where the media we knew was TV and newspapers! It was this era that saw Ekta talking about Domestic Violence, marital rape, healthcare etc – issues not known of, to be actually ISSUES! Ekta mentions that it was through Shanti, Tulsi, Parvati et al that the Indian audience started seeing these things from a third party perspective and recognizing them as actual Issues.

# Sex VS Sanskaar: The lady mentions her film Lipstick Under My Burkha where in she touched the most sensitive issue about #MeriMarzi. She throws it on your face saying Sex and Sanskaar are the two aspects attached to the same WOMAN of our society. While she has talked about the beautiful homely -sarva gun sampann Tulsi, Parvati etc , she also has no qualms in showing us the raw woman of today who gives no F***S about calling a spade a spade or even living her life on her terms!

# Behind the Successful Daughter is the Rock Solid Father: Ekta fondly remembers the time her father was advised to buy gold for his daughter as that would indeed do her good rather than writing prospective failed pilots! Her father had retorted calmly to all these so called well wishers saying ‘her Gold was within Her’! She says she wants every girl to find this gold within herself and that she wants to mentor the many who have this will. She puts forwards just one condition- Do Not Give Up Just for Getting Married! She asks all girls to work even post marriage as even if marriage does not work -God Forbid, Work will always WORK!

# Passion is the Key Word: Ekta observes that it is a second nature for any woman to put their choices secondary to anything and everything. She says a strict NO NO to this. Follow your passion whatever it is and listen to no one but your heart.