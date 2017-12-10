TED Talks India – Nayi Soch Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s show is an enlightening watch but the use of textbook language is jarring

We have all been bowled over by TED Talks videos. Almost every one with an internet connection would have come across a TED Talks video that must have made an impact on them. And now we have an Indian version of the same, hosted by the witty Shah Rukh Khan. Needless to say, we are excited. And today, the first episode of TED Talks India – Nayi Soch has aired. But does it live up to the brilliance of its foreign counterpart? Let’s find out…

What’s it about

The first episode of TED Talks India gets straight to the point. Shah Rukh Khan, the host of the show, doesn’t waste anytime before introducing the first speaker, who speaks about the futility of slum rehabilitation. Soon after, comes another speaker, who talks about an innovation that makes growing forests easier and everyone’s cup of tea. His speech is followed by Sneha Khanwalkar’s amazing performance, that made use of invisible musical instfuments that she played with a flick of her hand and a kick of the leg. Interesting. Then came in a scientist who demonstrated how he has ensured that applied science is available to everyone. This was followed by a speech by a literateur, who stressed on the importance of gender-neutral upbringing especially in the patriarchal Indian society. The next speaker was a researcher who is making the most of pollution. Yes, you read that right. He and his colleagues have made ink out of the polluted air particles. The show was summed up with a brief speech by SRK.

What’s hot

The best part about the show is that you get to learn so much. It is enlightening to say the least. Some of the things shared on the show are indeed wonder-worthy. It is also commendable that the show has not been glamourised. With SRK as the host there were chances that the makers could have gotten carried away but thankfully, that has been avoided. Additionally, even SRK doesn’t overpower the show. Despite being the host, he is more of a medium between the speakers and the audience, asking questions on their behalf. Seeing this side of the superstar is indeed a delight and reminds vaguely of his Swades avatar, which is such a joy because didn’t we all love him in that film?

What’s not

The show’s diverse content means that it doesn’t have a specific target audience. This can either increase its reach exponentially or decrease it. When an user watches a TED Talks video online, it is one that appeals to them. But the same choice is not available on the show, where one has to watch a mix of diverse speakers talking about their subject. It could have still worked, had it not been for the textbook language. I mean, who calls blood as ‘rakht’? Even in Hindi, it is usually called ‘khoon.’ The usage of such language might alienate the audience. The makers should, at once, rectify this and ask the speakers to speak in a version of Hindi that they are comfortable with. It will be so much better for the show. TED Talks India would also largely benefit from avoiding preachy content, as no one wants to be sermonised. We would love to have someone show how they changed their life rather than telling us that we can change ours, isn’t it?

What to do?

Well, the show has its flaws, but if you can look past the language that is annoyingly precise, you will like the content.