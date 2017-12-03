TED Talks India Nayi Soch teaser: Shah Rukh Khan shows how new ideas are the coolest things

The Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has always been the one of the most influential and inspirational personalites in the country. The first promo of his upcoming show created great among the audience. The 52-year old actor has now released the second teaser and it seem to be very cool and trendy. SRK shared the teaser on his Facebook page and captioned it, “Don’t just spread love, spread ideas too…ideas are the new COOL! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch, Starts 10th Dec, 7pm STAR Plus.”

In the video, while signing Shah Rukh Khan says, “Share karne se pyaar hi nahi, ideas bhi badhte hai”. Talking about this earlier SRK had said in a statement, “Ideas are the new cool currency, the new rock n roll. This show is a unique and powerful initiative towards opening people’s minds to the power of ideas and encouraging ‘Nayi Soch’. An idea can inspire you with limitless possibilities, give you an alternative perspective to look at oneself, one’s surroundings and future.” Well we all know that Shah Rukh Khan himself is a great orator and his latest speech in TED Talks Vancouver is the proof of that. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan has refused to star in the Hindi remake of R. Madhavan’s Vikram Vedha; here’s why)

The show will feature speakers from various fields, where they will share their experience in a short but powerful manner to inspire us. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s untitled dwarf film along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is expected to be one of the costliest films of Bollywood. It is set to hit the screens on December 21, 2018 and will lock horns with Sara Ali Khan and Sushan Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath and James Cameron’s Avatar 2 at the box office.