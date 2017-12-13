Teenage Bollywood actress molestation case: A witness confirms the accused apologised to her

A few days back, when a teenage Bollywood actress narrated the horrific tale of getting molestation in a Vistara flight, everyone was angry at the way a person misbehaved with her. The accused, Vikas Sachdev, had pleaded that he had even apologised to the actress when she complained. His wife was appalled at the accusation as well. Now in a recent development, Financial Express reported that a person who witnessed the event said Vikas was not at fault completely.

He gave a statement to Sahar Police saying, “I saw Sachdeva doze off immediately after he settled in his seat after boarding the flight at Delhi. His fault was he kept his legs on the armrest, which was wrong. I did not see him misbehaving. He also apologized when the actor shouted at him when the flight landed at Mumbai airport and the matter was settled then.” So Vikas wasn’t wrong in saying that he had said sorry for his foot being on the actress’ arm rest. His wife had previously said, as quoted by India Today, “My husband was coming home from Delhi. His mamaji (maternal uncle) had passed away and he was not in the right frame of mind. He was feeling very low and asked for a blanket. He wanted to sleep. I am shocked at (the actor) allegation. The police have taken my husband into custody.”

We told you EXCLUSIVELY how the whole incident panned out inside the aircraft. When the actress felt she was being inappropriately touched, she did alarm the cabin crew but they weren’t in the mood to listen to her. So when she returned back to the hotel, she decided to record her plight. Vikas is now in Police custody.