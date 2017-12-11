Teenage Bollywood actress molestation case: Accused says he apologised to her, claims it was unintentional

A teenage Bollywood actress’ molestation in the Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai has left everyone shocked over the weekend. The actress described what happened on her social media account which earned strong reaction from people. Now India Today has reported what the accused, Vikas Sachdev, had to say about the whole incident. According the website, Vikas claimed he apologised to her when he realised his foot was touching her. It was completely unintentional, he added. Apparently, Vikas had instructed the cabin crew not to disturb him for food as he wanted to catch up on his sleep. His wife Divya reiterated the fact. She told India Today, “My husband was coming home from Delhi. His mamaji (maternal uncle) had passed away and he was not in the right frame of mind. He was feeling very low and asked for a blanket. He wanted to sleep. I am shocked at (the actor) allegation. The police have taken my husband into custody.”

After the actress alleged that she was molested on the flight, cops sprung to action and detained Sachdev. India Today reports, “A case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault with intention to outrage a woman’s modesty) was registered against Vikas Sachdev. The POSCO act was invoked since the actress is a minor.” Reports suggest that the officials from Vistara flew down to Mumbai to understand the problem and met with the actress. They listened to what she had to say at a suburban hotel.

When the actress felt she was being inappropriately touched, she did alarm the cabin crew but they weren't in the mood to listen to her. So when she returned back to the hotel, she decided to record her plight.