Tejasswi Prakash aka Swaragini’s Ragini turns a year older – check out her most stylish looks!

She played one of the most hated characters on TV in recent times. Tejasswi Prakash who played Ragini on Colors’ Swaragini is undoubtedly one of the finest young actresses around. The girl aced her role of the timid turned tyrant Ragini with such efficiency that people forgot that the real Tejasswi wasn’t a vamp like the girl onscreen. The girl is back with Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki that should get on air soon. In the film, she plays wife to a 10-year-old prince played by Affan Khan. It is a great comeback for the actress, who took a break of around four to five months. (Also Read: First look of Pehredaar Piya Ki starring Tejaswi Prakash and Afaan Khan is OUT – view pics)

This time Tejasswi has a positive role. She plays Diya who marries the prince to save him. The stunning Tejasswi is an engineer by qualification. In fact, she completed her education while working on Swaragini. She is also into music. The girl has been an ace basketball player in school. And she is a damn good actress. While she has been wearing mostly Indian clothes on TV, off screen she can be a style diva. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a look at her most stylish looks… (Also Read: Pehredaar Piya Ki: Tejaswi Prakash Wayagankar looks gorgeous in the first promo of her much-awaited comeback show)

Times I get to dress like a royal goddess and feel like one 👸🏻 A post shared by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Dec 27, 2016 at 5:25am PST

PC @dattaatinaa 😘 A post shared by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:53am PST

She transforms her own dark into her own light…she sees her private shadows…and loves them…she meets her emotional depths…and owns it…she faces her private fear of separations…and rises above the illusion…the least that she is, is REAL inside and out A post shared by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Dec 6, 2016 at 4:02am PST

Thank you for this little black dress @manisha33668 P.S.-here Manisha is not a designer I am thanking or promoting…it’s my little meow who loves me as much as I love her😜😘 A post shared by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Nov 25, 2016 at 3:26am PST

A post shared by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Aug 25, 2016 at 5:10am PDT

Gpa backstage🌟#colorstv A post shared by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Mar 13, 2016 at 5:11am PDT

Tejasswi’s comeback is being awaited by her fans. Her new look is damn gorgeous as a royal Rajasthani bride. Suyyash Rai is also having a major role on the show. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…