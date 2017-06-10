Tejasswi Prakash aka Swaragini’s Ragini turns a year older – check out her most stylish looks!

She played one of the most hated characters on TV in recent times. Tejasswi Prakash who played Ragini on Colors’ Swaragini is undoubtedly one of the finest young actresses around. The girl aced her role of the timid turned tyrant Ragini with such efficiency that people forgot that the real Tejasswi wasn’t a vamp like the girl onscreen. The girl is back with Sony TV’s Pehredaar Piya Ki that should get on air soon. In the film, she plays wife to a 10-year-old prince played by Affan Khan. It is a great comeback for the actress, who took a break of around four to five months. (Also Read: First look of Pehredaar Piya Ki starring Tejaswi Prakash and Afaan Khan is OUT – view pics)
This time Tejasswi has a positive role. She plays Diya who marries the prince to save him. The stunning Tejasswi is an engineer by qualification. In fact, she completed her education while working on Swaragini. She is also into music. The girl has been an ace basketball player in school. And she is a damn good actress. While she has been wearing mostly Indian clothes on TV, off screen she can be a style diva. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a look at her most stylish looks… (Also Read: Pehredaar Piya Ki: Tejaswi Prakash Wayagankar looks gorgeous in the first promo of her much-awaited comeback show)
Thank you for this little black dress @manisha33668 P.S.-here Manisha is not a designer I am thanking or promoting…it’s my little meow who loves me as much as I love her😜😘
Tejasswi’s comeback is being awaited by her fans. Her new look is damn gorgeous as a royal Rajasthani bride. Suyyash Rai is also having a major role on the show. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…