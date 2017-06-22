Tejasswi Prakash of Swaragini reveals that men find her intimidating and she’s proud of it

Tejasswi Prakash is back after a hiatus with Pehredaar Piya Ki on Sony TV. She plays the role of princess Diya who gets married to a prince 10 years younger to her. The role is more of a guardian and protector in this unusual love story. The makers have maintained that it is not about child marriage. Talking about love, Tejasswi is very clear about the fact that she does not believe in dating co-stars. In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “I don’t entertain anybody on the set, so getting involved with someone at work is impossible. In fact, I don’t even approve of people flirting or joking with me. I don’t have to date my co-actor to get the chemistry right. Where’s the need for that? As an artiste, all I need to do is emote in front of the camera; I don’t have to replicate that in my real life. Most people find me intimidating and I am proud of that.” (Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash aka Swaragini’s Ragini turns a year older – check out her most stylish looks!)

Fans will remember that during the shoot of Swaragini, rumours did the rounds that Namish Taneja aka Lakshya and she were a couple in real life. However, they both dismissed it as utter rubbish. It seems Tejasswi had drawn the boundaries quite clearly even during the shoot of the family drama. So much so, that everyone was quite aware of her don’t mess with me attitude. It seems a co-star was told by another colleague that she is not for ‘dating’, especially in a professional set-up. She told the publication, “He told my co-star that wooing me would be a sheer waste of time. You see, I want to take the lead in these matters; the choice should be mine.” (Also Read: First look of Pehredaar Piya Ki starring Tejaswi Prakash and Afaan Khan is OUT – view pics)

The lady says she is in no mood for romance right now and would like to devote time to a relationship, when she is in one. In Pehredaar Piya Ki, she is paired with child artiste Affan Khan. Suyyash Rai also plays an important role on the show. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…