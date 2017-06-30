Telugu actor Nani’s Ninnu Kori will be a threat to Sridevi’s Mom?

Regional movies have gone national in a big way with Baahubali 2 becoming a gargantuan hit. The dubbed Hindi version alone earned over Rs 500 crore. Allu Arjun‘s DJ is earning whopping amounts at the box office while Salman Khan’s Tubelight is struggling. With such turn of events, you can seriously expect regional cinema to pose a major threat to Bollywood films. Case in point is Nani’s Ninnu Kori and Sridevi‘s Mom, both of which are releasing on July 7. Reports suggest Nani’s movie will make things really tough for Mom down South.

There are reasons why you can’t dismiss this report entirely. First, Nani’s last release Nenu Local was a blockbuster. It earned Rs 25 crore in the opening weekend in the worldwide market. In fact, it was Nani’s biggest commercial success ever. So fresh out of a mega-blockbuster, he will definitely have audience eagerly waiting to watch him on screen and that could pose a threat to Sridevi’s Mom. Second, the film has a positive buzz around it with its trailer getting a lot of views. Mom is releasing in multiple languages and one of them is Telugu. So clearly, Nani’s box office presence might dwarf its existence at the box office. (Also read: Ninnu Kori trailer: Nani returns with his hit formula alongside Nivetha Thomas but it’s not going to be just another lovestory)

As per a report in the movie website Telugu360, keeping in mind the setting of Ninnu Kori, the makers have a gut feeling that the movie will score well at the US box office, like the last week’s release, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. So they are planning to have 500 special premiere shows of the film in the US at various locations. The shows will commence from 6 pm on June 5 with a further worldwide release scheduled, as per the report. That means promotions of the film are also getting better.