Telugu comedian Vijay Sai commits suicide

Telugu comedian Vijay Sai was found hanging in the bedroom of his Yusufguda apartment in Hyderabad on Monday. His body was found by his family members and reports suggest that he committed suicide on Monday morning. Though the investigating team is yet to talk about any exact reason for Vijay’s actions.

Reports also add that Vijay was suffering from stress, as his personal life and financial status was a mess. He and his wife were living separately since 2015. Lack of new opportunities in his career added to his trouble as he struggled with finances. A report by TOI says that family members of the actor have said that he was suffering from depression.

Tollywood PRO Vamsi Kaka expressed shock over the news and urged the industry to come forward to help people in need like Sai. “It is sad to hear that Vijay Sai is no more. Reports say that he committed suicide due to depression but the police started an investigation and the actual reason is yet to be found out. This was not the first time that an actor has taken an extreme step like this. The industry bigwigs should step in and come up with a solution to handle depression issues among the members of the film fraternity,” Vamsi said, as per a report carried by Indian Express.

Vijay Sai made his debut in the Telugu film industry in 2001 and went on to star in films like Vara Prasad And Potti Prasad, Bommarillu, Ammayilu Abbayilu, Dhana Lakshmi Thalupu Thadithey, etc.