Telugu star Nani has a dangerous car accident, escapes with minor bruises

Popular Telugu star Nani known for film Eega (Makkhi) suffered minor bruises yesterday as his car hit the electric pole in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area. The actor’s driver named Srinivas reportedly dozed off behind the wheel, which made this accident happened. “The accident occurred around 4.30 am on Friday when the SUV driven by Srinivas with Nani in the backseat, rammed into an electric pole. Fortunately, the airbags installed in the car saved their lives and the impact of the crash was reduced,” Sub-Inspector Naresh from the Jubilee Hills police station

I’m okay 🙂

Just a few bruises here and there ..

Small break from the Yudham ..

Will be back in action in a week! — Nani (@NameisNani) January 26, 2018

The driver has been booked under Section 3 of PDPP (prevention of damage to public property) Act and has been taken into the custody for the investigation. While the accident made Nani’s fans and admirers worried, he gave good news that he is safe and fine by tweeting, “I’m okay 🙂 Just a few bruises here and there .. Small break from the Yudham .. Will be back in action in a week!” (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 36: Despite Padmaavat’s dominance, Salman Khan’s film remains stable, earns Rs 336.21 crore)

The actor is currently shooting for Krishnarjuna Yuddham, which is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran and Rukshar Mir in key roles. In the film, Nani plays the dual role of Krishna and Arjun. The film is majorly shot in Prague, Europe and Czech Republic and is set to hit the screens on April 12 this year. The actor was last seen in Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), which was released during the Christmas weekend in the last year. Despite critics slamming the film, the audience gave huge thumbs up to it and made it a very successful film at the box office.