Telugu veteran filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao no more

As per latest report, Telugu veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao breathed his last on Tuesday evening at KIMS. He was 75. He in fact celebrated his 75th birthday on May 4th. As per reports on Hans India, his condition turned critical recently where he was put on haemo-dialysis. A gastric balloon surgery was performed on the Telugu veteran filmmaker three days ago. Soon after, his internal organs were found to be infected. Since this morning, fluctuations were observed in his sugar levels and blood pressure. His health has witnessed a deterioration since the beginning of this year. It may be recalled that a few months ago, the veteran director was hospitalized because of breathing problems. He underwent a surgery even back then. His illness has come as a shock back because he appeared to be in good health at Chiranjeevi's 150th film launch. He was then discharged post his treatment.

His death is huge loss to the Telugu industry. He is a national award winning filmmaker that has directed about 125 films and produced 50. Meghasandesham, Premabhishekam, Tata Manavadu, Osey Ramulamma are some of his prominent films. He also had plans to make a biopic on the late Tamil Nadu chief Minister Jayalalitha. He was to also team up with Pawan Kalyan for a project.