Terminator 6 in works; to overlook the proceedings of Terminator Genisys, says Arnold Schwarzenegger

Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day are considered as two of the most iconic films of all time. So much so that, Terminator 2: Judgement Day recently saw a re-release around the world and is still running in India. Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines was not much appreciated and with Terminator: Salvation, it hit the all time low. Thing to be noted here is that, Terminator: Salvation didn’t star the face of the franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger. So right after the film, fans were hoping to see another part of the film but not without Arnold in it. To their excitement the prayers were heard and Arnold indeed returned to the franchise joined by ‘The Mother Of Dragons’ Emilia Clarke. The film was titled, Terminator: Genisys and fans were too excited to see the old and young Terminator going head to head and shocked as well to realise that John O’Conner is the main villain of the franchise. Also read: What gender pay disparity? Game of Thrones actors Kit Harrington, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke all take home $500,000

Well all those who were horrified after the chronicles of Terminator Genisys, there is a good news for you all. First of all Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning with another Terminator and the film will have no effect or impact of Terminator Genisys. In fact, Terminator 6 are gonna ignore the proceedings of Terminator Genisys. Talking to Terminator Fans website Arnold himself confirmed, “It’s going to ignore Genisys.” So all you fanboys out there, John O’Conner is still the nice guy. But there is bittersweet news as well. This also means the ouster of Emilia Clarke from the franchise but as they say there is always a silver lining. And that silver lining here is the return of Linda Hamilton, the original Sarah O’Connor.

While not much is known about Terminator 6 but the fact that they have chosen the original actors for the roles, we have an inkling that it might be a follow up to the much loved first two films.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates…