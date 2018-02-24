TGIF! Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Kiran Rao party hard at Manmohan Shetty’s birthday bash

Birthdays are a great opportunity to gather all your friends and party the night away. And seems like that is just what filmmaker Manmohan Shetty did, last night. The who’s who of the industry were present for the do, making it a sparkling affair. We don’t remember the last time we had seen so many filmmakers gathered together at one place. And it was such a refreshing change to see them partying with carefree abandon, for a change.

Everyone – from Karan Johar to Kiran Rao – were present at the party that was held in a restaurant in Bandra. With everyone dressed in black, it seems like it was a theme party. Wow, no wonder the celebs all looked so dapper. Black, as a colour, works so well for evening parties. Check out the pictures right here:

Who do you think was the most well-dressed of them all. Tell us in the comments below.