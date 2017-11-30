Thaanaa Serndha Koottam teaser: Suriya’s swagger in this remake of Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 is infectious – watch video

Finally, the most anticipated trailer of Suriya‘s Thaanaa Sendha Koottam. It was expected to make you go crazy and it did just that. Going nuts over it is officially allowed now. It has everything – Suriya’s charisma, his typical dialogue delivery, some fun moments but what caught our attention is his swagger. Man, the guy has some personality! The moment he comes on screen, you are simply blown away. There are many funny moments in the trailer which will crack you up but our favourite is the one at the end of the trailer. We are also digging those larger-than-life song sequences. Looks so cool!

The movie, which is being produced by KE Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Keerthy Suresh plays the lead heroine in the film, which marks her first collaboration with Suriya. Ramya Krishnan, Nanda, Kalaiarasan, RJ Balaji and veteran comedian Senthil play important roles in the film. Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, which is an adaptation of Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal’s heist crime thriller Special 26, is set to hit screens for the Pongal festival in January 2018. Check out the teaser right here…

The film has a hit written all over it. Suriya anyway is one of the most popular actors down South. People wait for his movies to release so that they can watch it. He is traditionally hot, very versatile, too popular, has done some of the most popular characters.