Thala Ajith wraps up shooting Vivegam’s Serbia schedule in style – view pic

Thala Ajith has completed the shooting schedule of Vivegam in Serbia. The much awaited spy thriller is set to hit the big screens on August 11, this year. While the teaser itself has riled us up, we simply can’t wait to see what Ajith has in store for his fans. You see, they have been waiting for over two years to see their superstar at work so obviously excitement for Vivegam is at it’s peak. Not to forget how the teaser of the film along with a few stills have made the fans super curious. There was a time when girls swooned at the sight of Ajith for his cute chocolate boy looks. However, now they’re thirsting over him for his salt and pepper swag. With the number of action thrillers he has been doing, he has become all the more hot for all!

Anyway, we’ll stop with the gushing. For this film, the makers have splurged quite a lot. With a budget of over Rs 100 crores, Vivegam is quite an expensive film. It has to be, with the involvement of international action directors and foreign locales as shooting spots, you can be sure that the film is going to look very Hollywood! This wrap up pic itself says it all, don’t you think? The snowy landscape and adrenaline charged action sequences are going to be a treat for fans! We can surely count on Ajith when it comes to high octane action. Check out the pic of the team at Serbia below.

ALSO READ – These 6 stills from Ajith’s spy thriller Vivegam have got us very excited for its full-fledged trailer

Team #Vivegam wraps up the shoot.. A pic from last day of shoot.. In #Serbia

pic.twitter.com/HfGGreVTib — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 30, 2017

The presence of Vivek Oberoi in the movie is also quite intriguing. Although initially he was coined as an antagonist, reports soon refuted his role in the film. Nope, her’s not going to play a baddie to Ajith but just a powerful character. That surely got our interest hooked. We wonder what his character portrays and how it will shape the movie. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Hassan in pivotal roles. Hopefully, since the shooting is complete, perhaps the trailer would be out in this month. Fingers crossed!

You folks better stay tuned to this space if you don’t want to miss any updates on Vivegam!