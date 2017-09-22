Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal BANNED till October 3, High court issues order – all details here

After a phenomenal teaser last evening,Thalapathy Vijay‘s Mersal faces it first controversy 24 hours later. According to a report in a leading channel, Sri Thenandal Films allegedly went ahead with the title Mersal without registration as per a petitioner who filed a case in the Chennai court. He now wants to put a stop to the film promotions with this title. He has also claimed that he had registered this title in 2014. Following this complaint, the court has ordered a temporary ban on the film’s promotional activities until October 3rd. That’s ten days of no promotion! While this BAN can prove deterrent to the film, considering the huge buzz around the Mersal, it’s unlikely the film will be unaffected. The hype around Mersal is too huge for anything to affect it at this stage. Moreover the actor boasts of a huge fan who will make sure the film sees the light of day on the announced release date. Also Read: Mersal teaser: Vijay surprises you with his three different looks making the film more intriguing

Last evening, a storm had hit social media when the much awaited Mersal teaser was finally released. Vijay’s triple act set in different time periods was an exhilarating show for fans. He reportedly plays three characters – that of a chieftan, doctor and magician. Fans, celebs have taken to social media to gush about the teaser. In less than 24 hours the teaser clocked in a record breaking one crore views on Yotube, leaving Ajith’s Vivegam teaser far behind. The film also stars three leading ladies – Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen. The film’s music has been composed by AR Rahman. The music has already been given a thumbs up by fans. It was launched n a grand function where the musical maestro performed live. The film is directed by Atlee. The movie marks Vijay- Atlee’s second collaboration. Also Read: Vijay’s Mersal clocks in 9M views already, BEATS Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam in less than 24 hours

The film is all set to release October 18th! It will be taking on Moahnal’s Villain that releases on 19th October. It’s going to be quite the clash as two big movies release this festive season.