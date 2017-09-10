Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal finally introduces its third female lead, Nithya Menen – view pic

Mersal without a doubt is one of the most anticipated films of 2017! It stars the Tamil superstar, Thalapathy Vijay. The actor will take on three roles, that of a chieftan, doctor and magician set in three different time periods. Also, the bigger excitement was that the actor will romance three leading ladies – Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and NIthya Menen. The Mersal team had given us enough glimpses of Vijay-Sam and Vijay-Kajal but there was no sign of Vijay- Nithya. It was almost beginning to seem like a rumoured pair when an unseen pic of Vijay and Nithya Menen got LEAKED online today! Unlike her previous avatars, she looks demure and mature in this look, not to forgot beautiful. Vijay seems to have taken on the chieftan avatar because this was the same look he sported in the first look poster. It looks like this picture was taken in the middle of their shoot because they seem in character. If the makers were trying to keep this pair a secret it no longer is now! This pair will excite fans the most because it’s their first film together. Also Read: Thalapathy 61 first look OUT! film titled Mersal – view pic

For those who don’t know Nithya Menen wasn’t the first choice, initially the role was to be done by Jyothika but she backed out, that’s when they roped in Nithya. Eyes will be on this pair and their chemistry especially because Vijay-Sam and Vijay- Kajal are already a hit with fans. Mersal happens to vbe Vijay’s seocnd film with Atlee. Their last venture, Theri went on to become one of Vijay’s highest grossing films. The music composed by AR Rahman has alreayd recieved a thumbs up. Now fans are gearing up for the much awaited teaser. In fact, #MersalTeaserFever has already taken over Twitter. Reportedly there will be an announcement shortly.

The film is set for a grand release this Diwali! This festive season, we need no firecrackers because we have Thalapathy Vijays Mersal!