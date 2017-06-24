Thalapathy’s 61’s first look, Vivegam’s Surviva song – meet the top 5 news makers of the week

This week, we saw two trailers – the much awaited Vikram Veda and Rana Daggubati’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The week was extra special because Vijay released the first look of his 61st project. He didn’t release just one poster but two! Varun recreated the famous – Baahubali-Kattappa scene and it went viral! Vivegam also released its first single – Surviva from the album and it instantly became a hit. Let’s take a look at what happened this week:

Vikram Veda Trailer – The much awaited Vikram Veda Trailer was finally out. This movie has caught everyone’s attention, courtesy its stellar cast – R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. It’s a classic cop-gangsta film wherein Madhavan plays the cop, while Vijay plays the gangsta. Pushkar and Gayatri did the best thing by bringing together two unconventional actors. Their chemistry is the biggest highlight. Both share equal presence on screen and that’s what makes this film even more interesting.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri Trailer – Rana Daggubati has moved on from his Bhallaladeva and is now ready to surprise fans with a whole new character – Jogendra an ambitious, fearless politician who knows what he wants and knows how to get it as well. Jogendra is not your typical cliched guy, but a complex, intriguing one. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. It’s time to gear up for an action-packed political drama.

Thalapathy 61’s first look – On the eve of Thalapathy’s birthday, the Tamil superstar treated fans with the first look of his 61st project, now titled Mersal. The first poster featured the actor in his typical massy avatar with Jallikkattu in the background. In fact, the title font was similar to the shape of a bull’s horns. But Thalapathy didn’t end birthday surprise with just one poster as at midnight, he released another that showcased the actor in another avatar. The second poster was set against a casino background. Reportedly, this film is set in different time periods. The actor will romance three leading ladies – Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen. The film is slated for a grand release this Diwali! Also Read: Thalapathy 61 first look OUT! film titled Mersal – view pic

Varun Dhawan -Prabhas’ scene – Last week, much to the fans’ surprise, Prabhas came to Mumbai on Karan Johar’s invitation. The bollywood filmmakers had organised a mini bash with Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas. It was at the party that Varun recreated the Baahubali-Kattapa scene with Prabhas himself. While Prabhas returned to his character, Varun played Kattappa perfectly. The picture soon went viral and became the most talked picture of the party.

Vivegam Surviva song – Monday began with a bang as the makers of Vivegam released their first single from the album. The song’s groovy beats and its unusual lyrics became a big hit with the audience. The song is now the most streamed song on Music Channel – Saavn. It perfectly reflects the theme of the film.