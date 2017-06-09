Thank you, Kriti Sanon…Your promotional style file for Raabta is giving us new wardrobe goals!

Two films old and apparently a novice to the limelight, model-turned-actress, Kriti Sanon, is gearing up for the release of her romantic thriller, Raabta, that releases tomorrow. Enjoying a massive fan following a sensational debut in Bollywood with Heropanti, Kriti Sanon has been creating quite a stir with her fluent, understated and sublime style game. Armed with a fab frame and an affable nature, Kriti Sanon’s demeanor is infectious and blends effortlessly with her style. While her contemporaries struggle with tapping the niche where comfort meets style, Kriti Sanon strode over quite confidently, doing her thing and making heads turn! And unleashing a promotional style game that evoked a gamut of emotions from wow to woah, Kriti Sanon regaled the fashion pundits nonetheless, even inciting a series of memes for some of her looks. With ace fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sukriti Grover at the helm of affairs, Kriti has given us some wardrobe favorites while promoting Raabta.

With elements like edgy, experimental, cute girl-next-door, sultry and sass interspersed effortlessly, here are some of Kriti Sanon’s curated looks for Raabta.

Pretty In Pink

Perhaps the most demure avatar, we quite loved Kriti pull off this chikankari pastel pink dress from Sukriti and Aakriti at Bangla Sahib in Delhi. She flaunted a barely-there makeup and left her long tresses open, styled in loose waves.

Do The Blue

Wearing a blue off-shoulder dress from Manika Nanda, with a flared hemline, Kriti channeled a minimalist vibe with half-moon earrings from House of B.I.O by Ritti Khanna, pointy toe lace-ups, fishtail braid with loose strands, delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips.

Summery Whites Done Right

Kriti cut out quite a stunning picture in an ivory culotte jumpsuit from Lola by Suman B, teamed with strappy red heels, with a minimalist makeup of bright red lips, winged eyes and soft wavy hair left open.

Sunny side up

Giving us another stunning #OOTD, Kriti wore a layered bright yellow cami top, flaunting her flawless back, and teamed it well with ripped and embellished Zara denims. Three strapped sandals, chunky bangles, soft wavy hair left open and a minimal makeup of pink lips rounded up her look.

Cuteness Overload

Wearing an H&M white shirt with a slip dress overlay and white trainers, Kriti sported a black cord choker, carbon scallop choker and a solis pendant in rose gold – all from Loccolatte with soft wavy textured hair and bright lips.

Working those separates

Wearing an H&M camisole with separates of a handwoven silk and chanderi polka dot cape and fitted pants by Avni Bhuva from their SS Vasanta collection, Kriti sported a Guess wristwatch with golden lace-up pointy toes and sleek straight hair along with a minimalist makeup of accentuated eyes and nude pink lips.

Bringing Sexy Back

Flaunting a sultry tangerine Gauri & Nainika fitted dress and golden Vanilla Moon stilettos, Kriti wore her hair in a sleek mid back pony, accentuated eyes, nude lips and danglers from Outhouse Jewellery.

The glam squad responsible for these stunning looks also includes makeup artist Jacob Sadrian and hair stylist Aasif Ahmed. With the promotional style for Raabta, Kriti Sanon showed us fab ways to stylishly combat the heat! Raabta is an epic saga of love transcending age and time, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.